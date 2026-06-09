Australia captain Inglis wary of Nahid Rana threat in ODI series

Australia captain Josh Inglis has singled out Bangladesh pace sensation Nahid Rana as a major threat ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, citing him “ really tough work for us all.’

Nahid Rana’s raw pace has earned widespread attention in international cricket of late as he led Bangladesh some major victories in Test format.

“I haven’t seen a hell of a lot of him, but what I have seen, he looks a really good bowler and a really exciting prospect,” Inglis said of Nahid Rana.