ICC T20 WC: What Bangladesh stands to lose financially by missing it

Bangladesh’s decision has not changed. If the co-host country India does not move the matches, Bangladesh will not participate in this T20 World Cup due to security concerns, and this is now final. After a meeting with the World Cup squad at Hotel Intercontinental yesterday, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said, “There is no possibility of changing our decision.”

This means that even after International Cricket Council (ICC) announced it would not change the venue, Bangladesh is firm on not traveling to India to play its T20 World Cup matches. This raises concerns over a major financial loss for Bangladesh cricket. Before examining the potential loss, let’s understand the sources of income for BCB.

BCB earns revenue from ticket sales for national team matches, broadcasting rights, advertisements, and sponsorships. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) primary source of income is the ICC. The governing body shares a portion of its revenue with BCB. Some time ago, BCB President Aminul Islam told a media outlet that 55 to 60 per cent of BCB’s annual income comes from ICC.