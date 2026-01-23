ICC T20 WC: What Bangladesh stands to lose financially by missing it
Bangladesh’s decision has not changed. If the co-host country India does not move the matches, Bangladesh will not participate in this T20 World Cup due to security concerns, and this is now final. After a meeting with the World Cup squad at Hotel Intercontinental yesterday, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said, “There is no possibility of changing our decision.”
This means that even after International Cricket Council (ICC) announced it would not change the venue, Bangladesh is firm on not traveling to India to play its T20 World Cup matches. This raises concerns over a major financial loss for Bangladesh cricket. Before examining the potential loss, let’s understand the sources of income for BCB.
BCB earns revenue from ticket sales for national team matches, broadcasting rights, advertisements, and sponsorships. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) primary source of income is the ICC. The governing body shares a portion of its revenue with BCB. Some time ago, BCB President Aminul Islam told a media outlet that 55 to 60 per cent of BCB’s annual income comes from ICC.
Countries also receive revenue shares from global tournaments organised by ICC across all three formats. ICC gives a fixed amount to teams just for participating, and additional earnings are available in stages based on performance in the tournament. If Bangladesh does not play in the T20 World Cup, BCB will not receive any income from these sources.
Estimated financial loss
According to Indian news agency PTI, if Bangladesh does not participate in this T20 World Cup, Bangladesh cricket will lose around $2.7 million (over Tk 3.30 billion). By participating, Bangladesh would have earned this amount as part of ICC’s annual revenue share (4.46 per cent of ICC’s total revenue).
However, with the decision not to play in India and ICC not changing the venue, it is clear that Bangladesh will not take part in the T20 World Cup, and this massive revenue opportunity will be lost. If Bangladesh does not participate, it will violate ICC’s participation-related rules, putting a large portion of its ICC revenue share at risk, as these matters are interconnected.
In addition, Bangladesh cricket will face significant losses from broadcasting rights and sponsorship income. This means that a single decision could result in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) losing nearly 60 per cent of its annual income.
In the T20 World Cup, teams receive $300,000 (around Tk 36.6 million) just for participating. If Bangladesh does not play, it will miss this participation fee. Later, teams earn prize money at different stages of the tournament. Moreover, Bangladesh players will lose personal earning opportunities—match fees, performance bonuses, and prize money.
It is important to note that T20 is currently the most popular format in cricket. The T20 World Cup naturally draws widespread attention. Therefore, Bangladesh’s non-participation also means that broadcasters in the country will face significant financial losses.
According to Indian media outlet “RevSports,” if Bangladesh does not participate in the T20 World Cup, the tournament’s official broadcaster in Bangladesh, T Sports, could face losses of around Tk 3 billion. Various advertising companies may lose nearly Tk 1 billion. Bangladesh’s matches usually attract TV viewers in the subcontinent, so non-participation could also reduce advertisers’ and sponsors’ interest.
The media previously reported that ICC has increased prize money by 20 per cent compared to the 2024 T20 World Cup. In this regard, Bangladesh’s financial loss is substantial. For example, each team earns a $31,154 bonus for each win in the group stage and Super Eight. Teams ranked fifth to twelfth locally receive around $4,500 each. Semifinal losers earn $960,000, the runners-up $1.6 million, and the champion $3 million in prize money.
The media also reported that if Bangladesh cannot present an acceptable reason to ICC for not participating, BCB may have to pay a fine of around $200,000 (approximately Tk 24.46 million).
Long-term loss
This September, Bangladesh was scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 matches at home against India. If India does not come due to strained relations and the series is cancelled, Bangladesh cricket will lose a huge revenue opportunity. Series against India generate tremendous interest from broadcasters and advertisers.
Since Bangladesh has refused to play T20 World Cup matches in India, if India does not come in the future, BCB will miss out on significant revenue opportunities. Playing against India is far more profitable financially compared to bilateral series against other countries.
According to ICC’s current revenue-sharing policy, BCB was supposed to receive Tk 3.27 billion annually for the 2024–2027 cycle. Since Bangladesh will not respond to ICC’s call and will not play in the T20 World Cup, ICC may reduce Bangladesh’s allocation in the revenue-sharing policy for the next three years starting 2028. Additionally, representatives of Bangladesh cricket could be excluded from ICC committees, and voting rights could be limited.
Cricketing losses
There is also a cricketing impact. By not playing in this T20 World Cup, Bangladesh may lose the opportunity to qualify directly for the next T20 World Cup, potentially having to go through qualifiers to reach the main event.