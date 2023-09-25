Taskin uncertain for 3rd ODI

Pacer Taskin Ahmed had been recalled to the Bangladesh squad for Tuesday’s third and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand. However, the pacer’s participation in the match is uncertain due to illness.
Taskin is experiencing stomachache due to food poisoning and was unable to take part in the team’s practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday because of it.
BCB’s chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “He is suffering from food poisoning… It’s uncertain (his participation in the third ODI). Hopefully he will recover by today (Monday). He is not injured, so his participation depends on whether or not he is feeling any weakness. If he doesn’t feel any weakness, he can play.”
Because of Taskin’s illness, Khaled Ahmed, who had been dropped from the squad for the third ODI after Taskin and Shoriful Islam had been recalled, has been instructed to remain with the squad.
Khaled took part in the training on Monday and is likely to feature in the third ODI if Taskin is unable to play.
Khaled had made his debut in the second ODI against New Zealand and claimed three wickets.
Bangladesh are trailing 0-1 in the series after losing the second ODI. The first ODI was washed out.
Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain