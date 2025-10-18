Bangladesh, Windies stand at same point ahead of ranking battle

The chair is quite familiar to West Indies head coach Darren Sammy. He has often sat in that chair in Mirpur’s press conference room — sometimes as the West Indies captain, sometimes as the captain of a BPL team. For the past year, Bangladesh’s head coach Phil Simmons has also been feeling the heat of that same chair. Yesterday, Friday, both of them sat in that chair again, but at different times.

After several twists and turns in their press conferences, the questions directed toward both coaches eventually converged at one point — today’s start of the three-match ODI series. The most discussed issue surrounding the series is the ICC ODI rankings. The West Indies, ranked ninth, must maintain their position to secure direct qualification for the next ODI World Cup. Bangladesh, currently in tenth place, must climb to at least ninth by 31 March 2027. Naturally, the outcome of this series will influence that race.