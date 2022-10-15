Shakib pokes fun at Bangladesh’s T20I absence in Australia

The Bangladesh camp is excited to finally play T20Is in Australia, something captain Shakib Al Hasan brought up during the, ‘Captain’s Media Day’ held at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne on Saturday.
“I think we got a very exciting team. Most of them are new, so it will be a great experience for them. All of us are playing a T20 international for the first time in Australia, including me. So that’s a new,” said Shakib.
When the host expressed her surprise at learning this is Shakib’s first trip to Australia with the Bangladesh team, the Bangladesh captain replied, “Yes. And I’ve playing for 15 years.”
The Tigers are currently in Australia after finishing their tri-nation series in New Zealand against the hosts and Pakistan.
Although Bangladesh lost all four matched in the tri-series, Shakib claimed to be satisfied with the team’s preparation ahead of the tournament.
“I think we prepared really well. We were in Christchurch where we played four games against two very good sides. So, we know what the things we need to do, to perform well here in Australia. And I think we are prepared enough to do well,” said the 35-year-old.
Meanwhile, captains of all 16 teams taking part in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup were present in the ‘Captain’s Media Day’, where they spoke with the media and posed for a pre-tournament photo session.
The T20 World Cup will raise its curtain on 16 October, with the Group A match between Namibia and Sri Lanka in Victoria, Australia.
Eight teams divided in two groups are taking part in the group-stage. From here, two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.
Bangladesh’s tournament will begin at the Super 12 stage.