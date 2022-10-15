Shakib pokes fun at Bangladesh’s T20I absence in Australia

The Bangladesh camp is excited to finally play T20Is in Australia, something captain Shakib Al Hasan brought up during the, ‘Captain’s Media Day’ held at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne on Saturday.

“I think we got a very exciting team. Most of them are new, so it will be a great experience for them. All of us are playing a T20 international for the first time in Australia, including me. So that’s a new,” said Shakib.

When the host expressed her surprise at learning this is Shakib’s first trip to Australia with the Bangladesh team, the Bangladesh captain replied, “Yes. And I’ve playing for 15 years.”