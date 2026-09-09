Hasan, Khaled write a new chapter in county cricket

County cricket is under way at Derby Cricket Ground. By the lunch interval against Kent, Derbyshire had lost four wickets for 89 runs on the first day's play on Tuesday. The scoreboard showed that the two bowlers who had taken two wickets each were both from Bangladesh—Hasan Mahmud and Khaled Ahmed.

Bangladesh had no representation in county cricket’s pace-bowling ranks even three months ago. Hasan Mahmud started the journey last June, playing two matches for Kent that month. He attracted considerable attention at the time.

Hasan later travelled to Australia and was named Player of the Match in the Darwin Test, when his county experience once again became a talking point. Hasan himself said that his experience in county cricket had helped him in Darwin.