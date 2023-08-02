Litton, Shakib victorious, Towhid suffers defeat

Litton Das hit a match-winning half-century for Surrey Jaguars in the Global Twenty20 Canada, Shakib Al Hasan shone with the bat and ball for Galle Titans in the Lankan Premier League (LPL) while Towhid Hridoy had an off day for Jaffna Kings in an action-packed Tuesday for Bangladeshi cricketers in franchise leagues overseas.

After scores of nine, 21 and 25, Litton finally found his groove in Canada, scoring 59 off 45 balls to help Surrey defeat Brampton Wolves by six wickets.

Brampton was bundled out for just 128 after opting to bat first.

Litton’s Surrey were under pressure early on in the chase after losing three wickets for 21 runs inside five over. Litton, who came out to bat at No.3, then got together with Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed. The duo added 99 runs off 77 balls for the fourth wicket which set up the win for Surrey.