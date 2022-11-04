ShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShapeShape
Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup

Ireland bowl first against New Zealand

AFP
Adelaide
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie ahead of the toss of their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia on 4 November, 2022ICC

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand as they look to hurt the Black Caps' semi-finals chances at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

Kane Williamson's New Zealand top the Group 1 table with five points and a win in Adelaide will seal their final-four place. They remain unchanged from the previous loss to England.

Defending champions Australia, who play the next match of the double header at the venue against Afghanistan, and England are also on five points.

Ireland, who took down two-time champions the West Indies in round one and then shocked England in a rain-hit Super 12 clash, are already out of the semis race but want to finish the tournament on a high.

They play the same team which lost to Australia in Brisbane.

Teams

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

