Ireland bowl first against New Zealand

Defending champions Australia, who play the next match of the double header at the venue against Afghanistan, and England are also on five points.
Ireland, who took down two-time champions the West Indies in round one and then shocked England in a rain-hit Super 12 clash, are already out of the semis race but want to finish the tournament on a high.
They play the same team which lost to Australia in Brisbane.
Teams
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult