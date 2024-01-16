ICC bans cricketer Nasir for two years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Bangladesh cricketer and franchise player Nasir Hossain from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

In a statement on Tuesday, the world cricket apex body said Nasir who was charged in September 2023, admitted three charges one of which was that he failed to disclose to the designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750 (Tk. 82, 500 only), namely the gift of a new iPhone 12.

He received the gift during the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league in 2021. The tournament took place between 19 November, 2021- 4 December, 2021. Six teams played in the tournament.

The second charge was that he failed to disclose to the designated official of full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12.