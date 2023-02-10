Khushdil, Liton power Comilla to 177-5 against Rangpur in battle for 2nd spot

Khushdil Shah’s whirlwind knock after Liton Das’ brisk innings powered Comilla Victorians to 177-5 against Rangpur Riders in both team’s final group phase match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Liton made an eye soothing 47 off 33 balls while Pakistani batter Khushdil smashed an unbeaten 20-ball 40 to take Comilla to a more than decent total after they were asked to bat first.