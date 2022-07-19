BCB approves provision to introduce regional cricket associations

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made two important amendments to its constitution on Tuesday, officially adding a provision for the creation of regional cricket associations and allotting the same number of councillorship for every club, bringing every club to the same pedestal.

Both amendments got approved during BCB’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan had promised to decentralise cricket administration when he first rose to power back in 2013. But the board was unable to do so, due to there not being a provision in place for it in its constitution.