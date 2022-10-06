Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in custody on rape charges

Fugitive cricket star Sandeep Lamichhane returned to Nepal on Thursday to face rape charges nearly a month after an arrest warrant was issued.

Lamichhane, who denies the charges, was immediately taken into custody, Dinesh Raj Mainali, a spokesman for Kathmandu district police, told AFP.

Earlier Lamichhane had posted on his Facebook page that he was returning home to fight the accusations.

"I will fully cooperate in all stages of investigation and will fight legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail," Lamichhane posted.