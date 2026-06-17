Zampa and debutant Davies share six as Australia bowl out Bangladesh for 131

A disciplined Australian bowling performance, led by Adam Zampa and debutant Joel Davies, bundled Bangladesh out for a modest 131 in 19 overs in the first T20I at Chattogram on Wednesday (17 June).

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh made a brisk start as Saif Hassan (20) and Tanzid Hasan put on 18 runs in the first two overs.

However, the introduction of spin quickly derailed the hosts' momentum after Spencer Johnson provided the initial breakthrough by removing Tanzid for 10.

Matt Renshaw then dismissed Saif to leave the hosts at 45 for 2. Later, he also got the wicket of Shamim Hossain.