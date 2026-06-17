Ist T20
Zampa and debutant Davies share six as Australia bowl out Bangladesh for 131
A disciplined Australian bowling performance, led by Adam Zampa and debutant Joel Davies, bundled Bangladesh out for a modest 131 in 19 overs in the first T20I at Chattogram on Wednesday (17 June).
Opting to bat first, Bangladesh made a brisk start as Saif Hassan (20) and Tanzid Hasan put on 18 runs in the first two overs.
However, the introduction of spin quickly derailed the hosts' momentum after Spencer Johnson provided the initial breakthrough by removing Tanzid for 10.
Matt Renshaw then dismissed Saif to leave the hosts at 45 for 2. Later, he also got the wicket of Shamim Hossain.
Zampa then ripped through the middle order, taking 3 for 18 from his four overs. He trapped stand-in captain Towhid Hridoy for 8 with a sharp googly and later removed a struggling Soumya Sarkar for 17.
Zampa completed his spell by claiming his 150th T20I wicket when Shoriful Islam holed out to long-off.
Left-arm orthodox debutant Joel Davies enjoyed a dream introduction to international cricket, finishing with match-turning figures of 3 for 17.
Davies struck twice in quick succession to remove wicketkeeper Parvez Hossain Emon (10) and debutant Abdul Gaffar Saqlain (10). Fellow debutant Nikhil Chaudhary also joined the party, picking up the wicket of Rishad Hossain.
With Bangladesh reeling at 108 for 9, Mahedi Hasan provided a crucial late flourish, scoring a quickfire 29 off 22 balls. Mahedi took toll of Davies in the 19th over, striking three consecutive boundaries via a reverse sweep, an inside-out cover drive, and a paddle sweep.
Davies had the last laugh, trapping Mustafizur Rahman lbw for 7 on review to end the innings with an over to spare. Australia will require 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.