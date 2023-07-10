The curious hate of Bangladeshi fans towards Afghanistan cricket team

Yet Pakistan cricket team has always been showered with outrageous love and support despite having some troubled past with the nations. People may claim they love the uncertainty and glamour of the Pakistan team but one can easily see the Muslim fraternity underneath these flimsy claims. Why didn't you support the Windies in the '70s and Australia in the '90s if glory and glamour matters that much?



The rise of Bangladesh in international cricket perhaps created the loathe for Afghans. The latter are newcomers but gradually ascending and becoming an even better side than the so-called Tigers who enjoy huge backings in terms of finance and social as well as even in political nexus.

Interestingly, Bangladeshi Muslims may cherish the Muslim brotherhood but when it somewhat collides with their self-interest, they normally abandon the spirit.

But another big factor is the ego of juniors and submission to seniors or the established forces.

For the first reason the support for Pakistan has waned largely. Bangladeshi people especially the new generation are no longer crazy for Pakistan and in that regard not for any other country except Bangladesh.

Bangladeshis are passionate about Argentina and Brazil in world football, where Bangladesh is ranked in the lowest tier, but cricket gives them the self-identity and the nationalist feelings supersede the Muslim fraternity.