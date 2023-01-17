Cricket

Perera, Imad drag Sylhet to 133-7 against Comilla

Comilla Victorians players look on during their BPL9 match against Sylhet Strikers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 17 January 2023.Comilla Victorians Facebook page

Thisara Perera and Imad Wasim’s unbroken eighth wicket stand took Sylhet Strikers to 133-7 against Comilla Victorians after an early slump in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Perera made an unbeaten 43 off 31 balls while Imad remained unbeaten on 40 off 33 balls as their 80-run partnership off 63 balls rescued Sylhet after they were reduced to 53-7 in 9.3 overs.

Local pacer Mukidul Islam was the most impressive bowler on display, finishing on 2-28 while Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali finished with 2-30.

Sent to bat, Comilla lost three wickets inside the powerplay and then lost three more in the ninth over bowled by Mukidul to be reduced to 49-6 in 8.5 overs.

Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who had promoted himself above Perera to shield the big-hitter for the final few overs, was bowled by left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam for a duck in the following over.

Imad and Perera then got together, made sure Sylhet didn’t get bowled out for an embarrassing total and in the end took them to a small but fighting total.

