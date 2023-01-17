Perera, Imad drag Sylhet to 133-7 against Comilla

Thisara Perera and Imad Wasim’s unbroken eighth wicket stand took Sylhet Strikers to 133-7 against Comilla Victorians after an early slump in their ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Perera made an unbeaten 43 off 31 balls while Imad remained unbeaten on 40 off 33 balls as their 80-run partnership off 63 balls rescued Sylhet after they were reduced to 53-7 in 9.3 overs.