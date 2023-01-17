Perera, Imad drag Sylhet to 133-7 against Comilla

Local pacer Mukidul Islam was the most impressive bowler on display, finishing on 2-28 while Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali finished with 2-30.
Sent to bat, Comilla lost three wickets inside the powerplay and then lost three more in the ninth over bowled by Mukidul to be reduced to 49-6 in 8.5 overs.
Skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who had promoted himself above Perera to shield the big-hitter for the final few overs, was bowled by left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam for a duck in the following over.
Imad and Perera then got together, made sure Sylhet didn’t get bowled out for an embarrassing total and in the end took them to a small but fighting total.