Team management advises Tamim to skip 1st Afghan ODI

It’s become an implicit pattern in Bangladesh cricket. Prior to every series and match, a recurring question arises– Is Tamim Iqbal fit? Can he play? Even if he plays, how fit will he be?

The same question came up before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram which starts today (Wednesday) and the person who opened up the Pandora’s Box and let this question out in the open was the captain himself.

Tamim himself admitted in the pre-series press conference in Chattogram on Tuesday that he is not 100 per cent fit. He also made it clear that even though he is ‘unfit’, he will play. His exact words were, “I will definitely play in tomorrow’s (Wednesday) match. I’m feeling better than before. But I won’t say that I’m a 100 per cent (fit). I can better assess myself after playing tomorrow (Tuesday). But as of now, the decision is that I will play tomorrow (Wednesday) Inshallah.”