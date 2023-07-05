Team management advises Tamim to skip 1st Afghan ODI

It’s become an implicit pattern in Bangladesh cricket. Prior to every series and match, a recurring question arises– Is Tamim Iqbal fit? Can he play? Even if he plays, how fit will he be?
The same question came up before the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram which starts today (Wednesday) and the person who opened up the Pandora’s Box and let this question out in the open was the captain himself.
Tamim himself admitted in the pre-series press conference in Chattogram on Tuesday that he is not 100 per cent fit. He also made it clear that even though he is ‘unfit’, he will play. His exact words were, “I will definitely play in tomorrow’s (Wednesday) match. I’m feeling better than before. But I won’t say that I’m a 100 per cent (fit). I can better assess myself after playing tomorrow (Tuesday). But as of now, the decision is that I will play tomorrow (Wednesday) Inshallah.”
Tamim’s statement didn't receive a positive response from the Bangladesh team management. Reportedly, coach Chandika Hathurusingha was somewhat disappointed upon hearing Tamim's remarks. Even during his previous tenure as the Bangladesh coach, Hathurusingha maintained a strict policy of allowing only fully fit players to participate. Because, even minor niggles can exacerbate and turn into big injuries on the field. Or, the unfit player has to play within himself to save himself from bigger injuries. That player is unable to give his all on the field. Sometimes, the problem exacerbates and the player is unable to finish the game which is a huge problem.
Earlier, Tamim didn’t play in the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a back problem. When he returned to training, the back injury kept bothering him. On Tuesday, he came to the ground but didn't do any batting or fielding.
Had Tamim not been the captain, Hathurusingha would’ve probably cut his name from the XI for making such a statement. But as the captain and a senior cricketer, the final ‘call’ here lies with Tamim. As he said, he will play even though he is ‘unfit’, that’s what will happen. Hathurusingha also didn’t make a decision about this by himself and instead phoned Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan.
But before that, Hathurusingha and chief selector Minhajul Abedin, who is with the team in Chattogram, had a discussion with Tamim on Tuesday about the issue. In that meeting, the coach directly asked Tamim about his current physical state. Tamim was also advised to skip the first ODI if he feels that he is ‘unfit’. But even then Tamim said, even though he isn’t fully fit he wants to play the first match, because he won’t be able to assess his fitness level if he doesn’t play the match.
In a way, today’s match has turned into a ‘fitness test’ for Tamim, which is unwarranted in an international match. The coach told the BCB president exactly that over the phone. The BCB president also gave a scathing statement to a local Bangladesh daily, “This is not a roadside match. It’s an international match. A day before the series, the captain is declaring he is not fit. But he will still play to assess his fitness. This is not professional conduct.”
The president said the coach is displeased by Tamim’s statement. “Tamim has to clearly state what is it that he actually wants. How is he right now”– said Nazmul.
In matters of injuries and niggles, usually the physiotherapists and physicians have the last say. If they declare someone unfit, even the team management usually doesn’t want to select that player. But in Tamim’s case, the opposite is happening. The BCB president and some other sources in the team have confirmed that the physio and the physicians don’t see anything wrong with Tamim. In the BCB president’s words, “The physicians can’t find anything wrong!”
All in all, it was evident from Nazmul’s words that more than anything he is really annoyed at Tamim. The team management also share this sentiment. In cricket, players many times play with small niggles. Tamim himself has done this many times. But the team management are finding it difficult to bear with the fact that he intends to play a match half-fit and use it as a ‘fitness test’. That’s why they have told him that he doesn’t need to play if he isn’t completely fit. If needed, he can take rest instead.
Still, Tamim wants to play today’s match. And if the captain wants to play, one can’t just simply deny him! Bangladesh’s cricket culture hasn’t progressed to a position where that is possible. That helplessness exuded from the words of a BCB official, “He is the captain. If he wants to play, who can drop him! But it wasn’t right of him to say something like that before the match. If someone is not completely fit, he shouldn’t play, that’s how it should happen.”
The BCB president is going to Chattogram to watch the match. Maybe he will speak with Tamim about the issue before the match. Still, as captain, Tamim will make the last ‘call’. Will he take ‘rest’ today or play the match as his ‘fitness test’?
*This report, appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Ashfaq-Ul-Alam Niloy