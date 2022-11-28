North Zone crowned BCL champions

BCB North Zone edged past BCB South Zone by three runs in the final of the 50-over tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

North Zone posted 244-8 batting first, with Fazle Rabbi top-scoring with 65. Former Under-19 team captain Akbar Ali, former Bangladesh Twenty20 skipper Mahmudullah and all-rounder Shamim Hossain also chipped in with 44, 39 and 37 respectively.