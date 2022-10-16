Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Namibian players celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa during the Australia 2022 Twenty20 World Cup cricket tournament match between Sri Lanka and Namibia at Kardinia Park in Geelong on 16 October, 2022.AFP
Namibia caused a major upset in the opening match of the T20 World Cup when they hammered newly-crowned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs on Sunday.
Jan Frylinck hit 44 and JJ Smit an unbeaten 31 as Namibia posted 163-7 after being invited to bat in Geelong and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 108 in 19 overs.