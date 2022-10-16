UAE win toss, bat against Netherlands in T20 World Cup

"It's slightly tougher to chase given the way the first match turned out," Rizwan said.
"Trying to take it one match at a time. Enjoying the challenge. Want to make a good impact in the tournament."
Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said he would have bowled first had he won the toss.
"Perfect. We were going to bowl," said Edwards. "Happy days. Team is feeling great. We're good to go and excited for this first game. We've got three or four guys that have played a lot of cricket in Australia."
The teams will each play three first-round matches in their attempt to make the Super 12 stage.
Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (capt), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)