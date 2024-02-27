New Zealand's Neil Wagner retires from international cricket

"It’s been an emotional week," said Wagner, a fiery, left-arm swing bowler and fan favourite.

"It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.

"To the New Zealand public and the fans, I can't thank you enough, for your support, for making me feel welcome, for making me feel like a Kiwi."

Though born and raised in Pretoria, and 12th man for South Africa in two tests, Wagner migrated to New Zealand in 2008 and proved instrumental in his adopted nation's rise to the world number one ranking and the inaugural World Test Championship title in 2021.

While completing a four-year, stand-down period from international cricket to become eligible for New Zealand, Wagner

became the first player to take five wickets in six balls in first class cricket when bowling for Otago against Wellington.

He made his test debut against the West Indies in 2012 but took time to find his feet at the highest level, spending nearly a year on the outer from 2014-15.