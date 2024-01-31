Mashrafe takes a break from BPL to take charge as Whip in parliament
Sylhet Strikers captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has taken a break from the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to take charge of the whip in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).
BPL franchise team Sylhet Strikers informed this through a media release Wednesday.
Mashrafe has played five matches and got just one wicket in the current edition of Bangladesh’s domestic T20 franchise league.
Sylhet Strikers has not registered any win though the team played five matches under his leadership so far this year.
The Sylhet Strikers’ release said that Mashrafe has decided to take a break from the ongoing 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League to take charge as the Whip in parliament.
He will join the team later in this season if he could manage time amid his political responsibilities, it added.
The release also said that vice captain Mohammad Mithun will captain the team in absence of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.
The Sylhet Strikers also expressed their gratitude to the former national team captain of Bangladesh.
Sylhet lost to Fortune Barisal by 49 runs at the ‘home ground’ Sylhet International Stadium Tuesday.
In the match, Mashrafe’s performance was not so noteworthy. He got out for 2 runs after coming out to bat at four and did not bowl.
Earlier, Mashrafe took one wicket by bowling a total of 7.3 overs in four matches.
He was playing without being fit to as per the wishes of the franchise owners. Sylhet, however, kept their belief in Mashrafe’s captaincy.