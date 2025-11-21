Ashes Test: Carnage as 19 wickets fall on opening day

Nineteen wickets fell on an opening day of carnage in the first Ashes Test on Friday, with England's fearsome attack led by skipper Ben Stokes bowling them into a position of strength after Australia dismissed the tourists for 172.

A rampaging Mitchell Starc took 7-58 to put England on the back foot after Stokes won the toss on a fine day at a packed Perth Stadium and chose to bat.

Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) offered the only resistance as they crumbled after lunch.

But England's elite fast bowlers, led by an exceptional Stokes with 5-23, fought back to reduce the hosts to 123-9 at stumps, trailing by 49.

Nathan Lyon was on three with Brendan Doggett yet to score.

"What a day," England bowler Brydon Carse, who took two wickets including Steve Smith, told broadcasters.

"I think everyone that's come today has got their time's worth -- 19 wickets.