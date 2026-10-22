Bangladesh crash out of tri-series after defeat to Afghanistan

Bangladesh’s vulnerable batting once again let them down as they endured a crushing seven-wicket defeat to Afghanistan, which ended their hopes to reach the tri-nation ODI series final.

Needing a victory by a margin of more than 40 runs to reach the final on net-run-rate, Bangladesh were bowled out for a meager 160 runs in 41.2 overs after opting to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.