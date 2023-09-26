Bangladesh all out for 171

Bangladesh’s misery with the bat continued in their final ODI ahead of the World Cup, as the hosts got bundled out for a meagre 171 in 34.2 overs against New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto top scored with a commanding 76 off 84 balls while the other Bangladeshi batters threw away their wickets on a good batting pitch.

Kiwi pacer Adam Milne ruled the roost with 4-34 while Trent Boult and Cole McConchie also claimed a couple of wickets each.