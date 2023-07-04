I’m not 100pc fit, but will play tomorrow: Tamim

Bangladesh One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal said that he will play in the first ODI against Afghanistan on Wednesday, even though he still hasn’t completely recovered from his back injury.
Tamim couldn’t take part in last month’s one-off Test against Afghanistan after his old back injury resurfaced right before the match.
The opener was seen multiple times struggling with back ache during the team’s training session ahead of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram.
The Southpaw admitted that he is still not a 100 per cent fit, but will take part in the first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
“I’m definitely available for tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) match. I’m feeling better but I won’t say that I’m at a 100 per cent. I can better judge my fitness after playing tomorrow. But as of now, I’m playing tomorrow, Inshallah,” Tamim said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
Tamim also said that he won’t take any decision that could prove harmful for the team, “I won’t do anything for which the team suffers. I always say, over any individual the team comes first. Right now I feel that I’m ready for tomorrow.”
“But during the game I feel I’m not ready and it can be too risky, then the medical team and I will jointly take a decision,” he added.
On Tuesday, the Bangladesh cricketers trained at the ZACS. Tamim came to the field but didn’t bat or take part in fielding drills. He batted for 20 minutes or so against throw downs.