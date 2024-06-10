Cricket

South Africa send Bangladesh to field

Bangladesh fans enjoy the pre match atmosphere prior to the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on 10 June, 2024 in New York, New YorkAFP

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and sent Bangladesh to field in their T20 World Cup Group D match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, on Monday.

South Africa have fielded an unchanged team again while for Bangladesh made a change replacing Jaker Ali with Soumya Sarkar.

The last encounter of both in T20 World Cup took place in Sydney in 2022 and the Tigers conceded a 104-run defeat to the Proteas.

Bangladesh never won their previous three face-offs against South Africa in the T20 World Cup.

Both sides, however, are on high spirit and will be looking for second successive win. Bangladesh beat Sir Lanka in their opener and South Africa knocked down the Netherlands.

Bangladesh XI

Tanzid Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ottneil Baartman

