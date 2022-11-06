Sri Lanka cricketer Gunathilaka faces sex assault charges in Australia

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested and charged on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney, police said, hours after the national team lost to England at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Gunathilaka was ruled out of the World Cup during the first round with a hamstring injury but had remained with the team in Australia.

“Sex crimes squad detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney’s east last week,” New South Wales police said in a statement.