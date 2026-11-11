Mustafizur registers for IPL auction: Can he find a team despite everything?

There was a major controversy over Mustafizur Rahman's participation in the IPL last year. Kolkata Knight Riders had signed the Bangladesh pacer at the auction but were eventually forced to release him following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The fallout from the incident extended much further. Citing security concerns, Bangladesh demanded that the T20 World Cup be moved out of India and ultimately decided not to participate in the tournament.

The incident raised questions about whether Mustafizur would ever play in the IPL again. Now, there is a possibility of finding an answer. The Bangladesh pacer has registered for the mini-auction ahead of the next IPL season, a source familiar with the matter told Prothom Alo.