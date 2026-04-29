2nd T20I
Toss delayed as rain disrupts Bangladesh-New Zealand match
The toss for the second T20 International between Bangladesh and New Zealand was delayed due to persistent rain at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Wednesday.
The match was scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM, but a timely start appeared unlikely as covers remained firmly in place amid ongoing rain.
An inspection is expected once conditions improve.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after securing a six-wicket victory in the opening game.
New Zealand had posted a competitive 182-6, but Bangladesh chased down the target in 18.4 overs with a composed and clinical batting display.
The hosts had earlier claimed the preceding ODI series 2-1.