Cricket

2nd T20I

Toss delayed as rain disrupts Bangladesh-New Zealand match

BSS
Dhaka
Cameras are covered with cloths to protect from rainwater at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on 29 April 2026Shamsul Hoque

The toss for the second T20 International between Bangladesh and New Zealand was delayed due to persistent rain at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram today, Wednesday.

The match was scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM, but a timely start appeared unlikely as covers remained firmly in place amid ongoing rain.

The pitch at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram is covered as it is raining there on 29 April 2026
Shamsul Hoque

An inspection is expected once conditions improve.

The pitch at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram is covered as it is raining there on 29 April 2026
Shamsul Hoque

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after securing a six-wicket victory in the opening game.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das is seen in the dressing room at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram as it is raining there on 29 April 2026
Shamsul Hoque

New Zealand had posted a competitive 182-6, but Bangladesh chased down the target in 18.4 overs with a composed and clinical batting display.

New Zealand players are seen in the dressing room at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram as it is raining there on 29 April 2026
Shamsul Hoque

The hosts had earlier claimed the preceding ODI series 2-1.

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