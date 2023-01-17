Liton fifty halts Sylhet’s winning run

Liton’s innings ended when he top-edged a slower delivery from Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and gave an easy catch to Thisara Perera at mid-off.
Comilla then lost two more wickets in Mashrafe’s following over but Johnson Charles’ unbeaten run-a-ball 18 took them to 134-5 in 19 overs.
Earlier, Perera and Imad Wasim’s unbroken eighth wicket stand of 80 off 63 balls took Sylhet to 133-7.
Perera made an unbeaten 43 off 31 balls while Imad remained unbeaten on 40 off 33 balls. Their knocks saved Sylhet from getting rolled over under 100, after they were reduced to 49-6.
However, it wasn’t enough to take them to a winning total.
Sylhet had won their previous five matches in the season and are still at the top of the table with 10 points.
Comilla, on the other hand, jumped to fourth position in the seven-team points-table with two wins in five games.