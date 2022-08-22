Cricket

Naim included as Sohan, Hasan ruled out of Asia Cup

Opening batter Naim Sheikh was included in the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE today, Monday.

The 23-year-old left-hander has been capped 34 times for Bangladesh in T20 internationals. Naim, who was part of the Bangladesh A team during the recent Tour of the West Indies, will join the team in Dubai on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Hasan Mahmud and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan Sohan, who were originally selected in the squad, will both miss the Asia Cup due to injury. Mahmud suffered ligament damage to his right ankle during training on 20 August and is sidelined for at least three weeks.

Sohan underwent a surgery on his left index finger in Singapore two weeks ago and needs more time to recover. The Bangladesh team will depart from Dhaka for Dubai tomorrow (Tuesday).

Squad for Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh.

