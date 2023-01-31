Hathurusingha set to become Bangladesh coach for second time

Rumours were swirling around for some time that Chandika Hathurusingha will become Bangladesh national team’s coach once again. On Tuesday, a source at the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that Hathurusingha will in fact become the next coach of the Tigers.

Hathurusingha will sign a two-year contract with the BCB. The Sri Lankan is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 February.

Hathurusingha was working as the assistant coach of Australia’s New South Wales team. New South Wales confirmed the news of his departure on Tuesday.