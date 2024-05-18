Bangladesh-US T20 match venue in Houston hit by powerful storm
The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Houston, Texas, yesterday morning amid severe storms. The powerful storm significantly damaged the Prairie View Cricket Complex, where Bangladesh is set to face the US cricket team in a three-match T20 series.
According to ESPNcricinfo’s US correspondent Peter Della Penna, the temporary infrastructure at the stadium suffered extensive damage due to the storm, raising doubts about the series .
"The start of the USA v Bangladesh T20I series scheduled for May 21 is currently in doubt after a major storm system ripped through the Houston area on Thursday. The majority of the temporary infrastructure recently installed at Prairie View Cricket Complex has been destroyed," Peter Della Penna posted on X.
Prairie View Cricket Complex is scheduled to host four fixtures of the upcoming T20 world cup including Bangladesh's match against Sri Lanka on 7 June.
Rabid Imam, the Bangladesh team’s manager, confirmed that the team landed at Houston Airport amid heavy rain yesterday morning.
The Bangladesh team took a rest day upon arrival in Huston after their 25-hour journey. Their scheduled practice session today now appears unlikely due to the ongoing situation
CNN reported that at least seven people died on Thursday in the Houston area as storms with winds up to 100 mph wreaked havoc. More than 900,000 homes and businesses lost power in Harris County, with nearly 600,000 still without power by Friday evening.
The Bangladesh team took a rest day upon arrival in Huston after their 25-hour journey. Their scheduled practice session today now appears unlikely due to the ongoing situation.