Skipper Miraz backs team to deliver in crucial Pakistan ODI series

Bangladesh have played 13 ODIs under his leadership, winning only three while losing nine, with one match ending in no result. During this period, Miraz’s individual performances with both bat and ball have also been modest. He scored 391 runs in 13 innings at an average of 32.58 with a strike rate of 72.40, while his bowling yielded just 13 wickets in 13 innings.

However, Miraz believes Bangladesh have not played enough ODIs consistently since the last World Cup, which has contributed to their inconsistent performances.

“I am not worried at all. Since the last World Cup, how many series have we played? Maybe around 15 ODIs (23), and those matches were played with big gaps in between,” he said.

“So the expectations people have from me that I will win many matches, maybe those expectations are not being fully met right now. But of course, I will always try to win matches for the team,” he said.