Team management to take decision on Shakib’s availability for UAE tour

But before the series was finalised, Shakib was granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the CPL. He has already joined his side Guyana Amazon Warriors for the remainder of the CPL.
“Shakib was granted NOC to play a franchise league, long before the UAE series was finalised. So, it’s now up to the team management whether they would call him for the series,” the BCB ceo said on Sunday.
Shakib who is the fifth-highest wicket-taker (419) in the history of T20 cricket, had won the CPL title with Jamaica Tallawahs in 2016 and three years later he repeated the feat with the Barbados Tridents (now Royals).
He also holds the record for best bowling figures in CPL history, having bagged 6 for 6 in 2013.