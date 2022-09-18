Cricket

Team management to take decision on Shakib’s availability for UAE tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the team management will decide whether Shakib Al Hasan take part in the two-match T20 international series against the UAE or complete his stint at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two T20Is, which are being considered as preparatory matches ahead of Bangladesh’s tri-nation series in New Zealand and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, are scheduled for 25 and 27 September in Dubai, reports news agency BSS.

But before the series was finalised, Shakib was granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the CPL. He has already joined his side Guyana Amazon Warriors for the remainder of the CPL.

“Shakib was granted NOC to play a franchise league, long before the UAE series was finalised. So, it’s now up to the team management whether they would call him for the series,” the BCB ceo said on Sunday.

Shakib who is the fifth-highest wicket-taker (419) in the history of T20 cricket, had won the CPL title with Jamaica Tallawahs in 2016 and three years later he repeated the feat with the Barbados Tridents (now Royals).

He also holds the record for best bowling figures in CPL history, having bagged 6 for 6 in 2013.

