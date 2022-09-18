Team management to take decision on Shakib’s availability for UAE tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the team management will decide whether Shakib Al Hasan take part in the two-match T20 international series against the UAE or complete his stint at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two T20Is, which are being considered as preparatory matches ahead of Bangladesh’s tri-nation series in New Zealand and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, are scheduled for 25 and 27 September in Dubai, reports news agency BSS.