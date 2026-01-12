ICC likely to ask Bangladesh to play in India, venue to be changed

Although the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested that World Cup matches be moved out of India, the likelihood of this request being implemented appears very slim.

According to Indian media reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to propose that Bangladesh play not in Sri Lanka, but instead at two alternative venues within India itself.

Citing concerns over the safety of Bangladeshi citizens in India, the BCB had written twice to the ICC requesting that Bangladesh’s upcoming T20 World Cup matches be relocated to Sri Lanka.

However, the global governing body of cricket believes that shifting venues from one country to another at the very last moment before the tournament begins is not logistically feasible.

As an alternative, the ICC is reportedly considering hosting Bangladesh’s matches in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.