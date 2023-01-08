BPL felt like IPL in the past, not anymore: Malan

Right as he stepped inside the academy ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dawin Malan exchanged a smile with a staff. That staff also greeted him like an old acquaintance.

England batsman Malan has been playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) since 2016. After playing for Barishal Bulls, Comilla Warriors and Khulna Titans, he is playing for Comilla Victorians in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Prior to BPL, Malan also took part in Bangladesh’s 50-over domestic tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL). In the 2013-14 edition of the DPL, he played for Prime Doleshwar. So naturally, Malan has a fair bit of knowledge on Bangladesh cricket.