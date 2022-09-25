Cricket

BCB declares ownership of BPL franchises

Comilla Victorians, champions of the seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), celebrate with the trophy
Comilla Victorians, champions of the seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), celebrate with the trophy Shamsul Hoque

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) governing council on Sunday has revealed the franchise owner list for the next three edition of the franchise tournament.

A total of seven teams will compete in the eighth, ninth and 10th edition of the league, one more than the previous edition which was won by the Comilla Victorians.

In the seventh edition, which took place in February-March earlier this year, teams representing Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Cumilla took part.

Rangpur will return to BPL after a season’s absence and Toggi Sports Limited, a sister concern of Bashundhara Group have taken ownership of the franchise.

The names of the franchise, however, are yet to be declared.

Bangladesh Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan’s Monarch Mart also reportedly sent in an expression of interest for a franchise, but their bid was bested by others.

The eighth edition of BPL is scheduled to begin in January next year.

Owner list: Fortune Barishal Sports Ltd. (Barishal), Mindtree Limited (Khulna), Progoti Green Auto Rice Mills Ltd. (Dhaka), Future Sports Bangladesh Limited (Sylhet), Toggi Sports Limited (Rangpur), Delta Sports Ltd. (Chattogram), Comilla Legends Limited (Cumilla).

