Rossouw's century powers South Africa to 205-5
Bangladesh bowlers forged some sort of a fight back in the final three overs of the South Africa innings, conceding 16 runs, but couldn't keep South Africa from posting a massive total of 205-5 in their 20 overs.
Rossouw and De Kock did all the damage for South Africa, as their 163-run partnership helped the proteas to set a daunting target for the Tigers.
It was a day to forget for the Bangladesh bowlers, as other than Mustafiz, who conceded 25 runs in his four overs, every Bangladesh bowler was taken for runs.
Rossouw departs after century
Rossouw's whirlwind innings ended on 109 in 19th over off Shakib. The left-hander came down the track for a big shot but miscued the ball. Liton Has took a simple catch inside the 30-yard circle to complete the dismissal.
Rossouw completes 100, South Africa nearing 200
Rossouw completed his second century in T20Is with a single off Shakib in the 17th over. Rossouw reached the milestone off 52 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes.
Rossouw hit his eighth six in the final ball of the over to take the Proteas to 184-3 after 17 overs.
South Africa lose their third
After a tight over from Mustafizur Rahman, which cost only four, Shakib claimed the wicket of Chris Stubb to reduce South Africa to 175-3 after 16.1 overs.
Afif breaks the stand
Afif broke the stand between De Kock and Rossouw in the 15th over, by dismissing the former for 63 off 38 balls.
De Kock tried to hit the off-spinner for a six over long off, but could only hit it as far as Soumya Sarkar.
South Africa's second wicket partnership yielded 163 runs off just 81 balls.
Hasan drops Rossouw
Bangladesh had the chance to end Rossouw's onslaught but Hasan missed a relatively easy chance at the third man, giving him a life on 88.
Rossouw tried to upper cut a bouncer from Taskin in the 14th over, which found its way to Hasan, stationed at the boundary. But the pacer couldn't hold onto the chance. Rossouw, who had already hit two fours in the over, hit another four in the following delivery to rub salt on the wound.
De Kock reaches 50, Bangladesh look distraught
De Kock reached his half-century with a six over midwicket off Hasan in the 13th over while at the other end Rossouw is inching closer to a century, reaching 80 off 41 balls. The two lefties have powered the Proteas to 137-1 with seven overs left in the innings.
Shakib leaks 21 in first over
Shakib finally put himself on the attack in the 11th over of the innings. The left-arm spinner didn't bowl a single over presumably because of the Bangladesh team's penchant for not using left-arm spinners against left-handed batters.
Shakib was taken to the cleaners by Rossouw, as the left-hander smashed a four and a couple of sixes over the leg-side to take 21 runs from the over. South Africa also crossed the 100-run mark inside 11 overs.
Rossouw completes 50
Rossouw reached his half-century off just 30 balls as South Africa are well on their way to a massive total, reaching 91-1 at the halfway stage of the innings.
Bangladesh lose both reviews
In desperation to break the second wicket stand, Bangladesh wasted their second and final review of the innings in the seventh over.
Rossouw attempted a reverse sweep off Mosaddek Hossain but missed the ball and wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan grabbed it. Nurul immediately went up for an appeal and upon getting turned down, convinced skipper Shakib to take the review. Shakib listened to his keeper but replays showed that the on-field umpire had got it right.
Play resumes
Rain interruption lasted for around 20 minutes, but no overs were lost.
South Africa took three singles from the remaining three balls of the Mustafizur Rahman over to reach 63-1 in the powerplay.
Rain pauses South Africa onslaught
A light drizzle in Sydney gave Bangladesh reprieve for the moment as the umpires have called for the covers.
South Africa are comfortably placed at 60-1 after 5.3 overs with Rossouw and De Kock unbeaten on 35 and 21 respectively.
South Africa on the charge
Rossouw and De Kock are taking the Bangladesh bowling apart, taking 11 runs from Hasan Mahmud and and 16 from Miraz's over as the Proteas reached the 50-run mark inside the fifth over.
Bangladesh are in desperate need for a wicket.
De kock takes it to Taskin
Bangladesh took a review against Rilee Rossouw for caught behind in the first ball of the third over, but were turned down. After that, Quinton de Kock took it to Taskin, smashing him three fours and one six in an over that cost the Tigers 21 runs.
Taskin strikes in first over
Taskin Ahmed struck in the first over for the second straight game for Bangladesh, this time edging out South Africa captain Bavuma for two.
Bavuma shuffled across the stumps to negate Taskin's extra bounce, but ended up edging the ball to the wicketkeeper. After the opening over, South Africa are 2-1.
Toss
South African skipper Temba Bavuma asked Bangladesh to bowl first after winning the toss for their Group 2 Super 12 clash of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Bangladesh made one change to its playing XI as all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz replaces Yasir Ali.
This is both Bangladesh and South Africa's first T20I at the SCG.
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi