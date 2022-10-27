Rossouw's century powers South Africa to 205-5

Bangladesh bowlers forged some sort of a fight back in the final three overs of the South Africa innings, conceding 16 runs, but couldn't keep South Africa from posting a massive total of 205-5 in their 20 overs.

Rossouw and De Kock did all the damage for South Africa, as their 163-run partnership helped the proteas to set a daunting target for the Tigers.

It was a day to forget for the Bangladesh bowlers, as other than Mustafiz, who conceded 25 runs in his four overs, every Bangladesh bowler was taken for runs.