Wicket, captaincy, batting plan- everything under question

The idea to earn praise by defeating a team on a wicket at home that the opponents are not used to stems from a negative mindset I believe. When you play abroad, you will have to face different types of wickets. If you only play on such wickets at home, performing well abroad will not be possible.

We have to prepare sporting wickets where we will get an edge and at the same time the wicket will not be too bad like this. I will fight—either I win or I lose. But if I rely on tricks and end up getting trapped by them myself, what’s the point?