Shanto becomes a father on his birthday

Bangladesh national team opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto became a father on his birthday as his wife Sabrin Sultana gave birth to their first child on Friday.
Shanto, who turned 25, announced the birth of his son on Facebook.
He wrote, “Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Almighty Allah at 10:14 this morning I became the father of a baby boy. Mother and the child are doing well. Please pray for our family. We are about to begin a new chapter of our lives.”
Shanto married Sabrin on June 2020. Both of them are from Rajshahi.
Earlier, on 16 August Shanto announced that he is about to become a father. He posted a photo on social media with his wife, announcing that they are about to welcome a new member to their family.
Shanto took leave from the national team’s training session ahead of the Asia Cup to be with his wife on the special day.