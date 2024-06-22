Hope blasts West Indies to crucial win over USA

Shai Hope struck a magnificent unbeaten 82 from 39 balls as West Indies crushed the USA on Friday, winning their T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter by nine wickets and with 9.1 overs to spare.

The Caribbean side bowled out the USA for 128 in the clash of the tournament co-hosts at Kensington Oval and then rattled off the target in 10.5 overs with local boy Hope smashing eight sixes as West Indies finished on 130-1.

The win keeps West Indies in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals and leaves the USA, with defeats in both their Super Eights games so far, on the brink of elimination.

Spinner Roston Chase did the main damage with the ball for West Indies with 3-19 in his four overs while Andre Russell also chipped in with three wickets.

But, aware of the need for a strong run-rate in the qualification scenarios, Hope went on the attack from the outset, reaching his half century in just 26 balls.