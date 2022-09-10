Australia captain Finch announces retirement from ODI cricket

Finch stated in 2020 that being in charge for that tournament was his “ultimate goal”, but with a year to go, he said it was time “to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup”.

“I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point,” he added.

Test skipper Pat Cummins could be a candidate for new captain, along with Alex Carey, Steve Smith or even Mitchell Marsh, with their first ODI series after Finch departs coming against England at home immediately after the T20 World Cup.

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley paid tribute to Finch as “a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format”.

“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership,” he said.