Injury-scare for Bangladesh ahead of Afghan series

All of the three openers of Bangladesh squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan faced injury scare simultaneously during the practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday, BSS reports.
However, the team management says there is nothing to be worried about the three openers - Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh and Litton Das.
Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to his lower back issues and the ODI opener seemed to be suffering from the same problem during the practice session. Tamim left the ground immediately after.
Litton Das too seemed to be in some discomfort after a delivery of a thrower hit on his hand while he was batting. He also left the nets after that. Litton was in some pain while leaving the net. Later, he was seen with the physio.
Back up opener Naim Sheikh, who was recalled to the Bangladesh ODI squad after two years, got a hit above his knee in the nets. He however showed no sign of pain and continued batting.