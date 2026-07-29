Litton replaces Miraz as Bangladesh's new ODI captain

Litton Das has been appointed as Bangladesh''s new One-Day International (ODI) captain, replacing Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Litton was already leading the national T20I side and will now captain Bangladesh in both white-ball formats.

Towhid Hridoy has been named the vice-captain of the ODI team. Nazmul Hossain Shanto will continue as the Test captain.

Speaking to reporters after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Board of Directors' meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today, BCB President Tamim Iqbal said, "I believe we should have two captains, and the board shares the same view."

More to follow...