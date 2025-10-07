Rubaba Dowla replaces Ishfaq as BCB director

Businessperson Ishfaq Ahsan was one of the two National Sports Council (NSC) nominated members of the board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

However, the NSC changed its decision. They withdrew his nomination on allegations of affiliations with the ousted Awami League government.

The NSC nominated corporate personality and women sports organiser Rubaba Dowla in place of him today, Tuesday.

Rubaba Dowla is currently serving as the country director of multinational company Oracle in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Before this, she served in top posts of mobile operators Grameen Phone and Airtel.