Rubaba Dowla replaces Ishfaq as BCB director
Businessperson Ishfaq Ahsan was one of the two National Sports Council (NSC) nominated members of the board of directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
However, the NSC changed its decision. They withdrew his nomination on allegations of affiliations with the ousted Awami League government.
The NSC nominated corporate personality and women sports organiser Rubaba Dowla in place of him today, Tuesday.
Rubaba Dowla is currently serving as the country director of multinational company Oracle in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Before this, she served in top posts of mobile operators Grameen Phone and Airtel.
Rubaba Dowla also had affiliations in sports. She served as the president of Bangladesh Badminton Federation from 2009 to 2015. She was also a board member of Bangladesh Special Olympics.
Rubaba Dowla served as the chief communication officer and chief marketing officer of Grameenphone.
From 1998 to 2009, during her earlier tenure at the company, she was also a familiar figure in Bangladesh’s cricket community as a representative of the sponsor organisation.
Grameenphone was the sponsor of the Bangladesh national cricket team from 2003 to 2011. Rubaba also played a role in establishing the National Cricket Academy in Mirpur in 2007, a joint initiative of Grameenphone and the BCB.
Rubaba Dowla is likely to take charge of the women wing of the BCB.