Pacer Hasan Mahmud tests positive for dengue

Bangladesh national team pacer Hasan Mahmud has tested positive for dengue.
The pacer was down with a fever for 5-6 days. He recovered from the fever but was feeling physically weak. On Sunday night, Hasan was taken for a blood test and the report, which came the following day, revealed that he is infected with dengue.
The platelet level in his blood cells was lower than normal. He was supposed to go in for another blood test today (Tuesday), but ended up not going for it as he was feeling a little better. For now, he is receiving treatment at home.
A source from the medical wing confirmed that Mahmud has tested positive for dengue.
Meanwhile, the national team cricketers are set to begin their training camp for the forthcoming Asia Cup and World Cup from 8 August in Mirpur, Dhaka.
The BCB is now conducting routine medical checkups on cricketers. On Monday, 20 cricketers were screened and today 12 cricketers came to Mirpur for the tests.
After the medical test, the cricketers are expected to have a fitness test on 3 August.