England win toss, bowl against Australia

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia in the third and final one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts lead the series 2-0 after a six-wicket victory in Adelaide then a 72-run win at Sydney, with England playing for pride on their return to the venue where they won the Twenty20 World Cup this month.

Australia captain Pat Cummins returns after being rested for Sydney, with fellow pace bowler Mitchell Starc given the day off ahead of the Test series against the West Indies starting next week.