Bangladesh face off Sri Lanka this evening to level series

Bangladesh set to take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international for a series-levelling victory at Dambulla International Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.

The match will start at 7.30 pm (Bangladesh Time).

Bangladesh is currently 0-1 down in the three-match series. They lost the first game by seven wickets, which made the second match a ‘do or die’ contest for them to keep their hopes alive in the series.

The defeat in the first game made their losing streak six, a stat that exposed their sheer vulnerability in this format.