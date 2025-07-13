2nd T20I
Bangladesh face off Sri Lanka this evening to level series
Bangladesh set to take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 international for a series-levelling victory at Dambulla International Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.
The match will start at 7.30 pm (Bangladesh Time).
Bangladesh is currently 0-1 down in the three-match series. They lost the first game by seven wickets, which made the second match a ‘do or die’ contest for them to keep their hopes alive in the series.
The defeat in the first game made their losing streak six, a stat that exposed their sheer vulnerability in this format.
Ahead of the second match, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons urged the batters to apply themselves well.
“Application is the big thing. You have to apply yourself well to get going well,” he said while talking to the reporters in Dambulla on Saturday.
He also backed captain Liton Das to get back to form as he has been going through a lean streak.
According to Bangladesh’s bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed, the cricketer’s lack of ability to make the 30s or 40s into 70s or 80s is the key behind their dismal performance.
“When a batsman is in form and gets 30s or 40s, the next challenge is to convert those into 70s and 80s,” Mushtaq, also the former Pakistan legspinner said.
“That’s what Kusal Mendis did for Sri Lanka - he consistently made those big scores, and that’s why he troubled our bowling attack. For us, one of our batsmen needs to do the same.”
Bangladesh made a fluent start in the opening T20 game, thanks to inform Parvez Hossain Emon’s blitz. But as has been the case, once he was dismissed for 22 ball-38, Bangladesh batters faltered.
The visiting side eventually were held back to 154-5, a total that Sri Lanka overhauled in 19 overs, thanks to Kusal Mendis’ 51 ball-73. Pathum Nissanka played a marauding 42 off 16.
Mushtaq further said that Bangladesh batters do miss a trick repeatedly - a proper execution at the key moment.
“When it mattered most, the execution was nowhere to be seen. Shamim showed positive intent with that reverse-sweep six right after coming in,” the legendary spinner noted. “But to post winning totals on challenging pitches, you need to bat long and convert those starts into bigger scores”.
Bangladesh may bring up changes to the playing XI for the second T20. Jaker Ali Anik, an integral part of the team sustained a left quadriceps injury, which ruled him out of the first game.
If he feels well, he will come back to the side while Mustafizur may return after being axed in the first match.
Bangladesh: Liton Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saifuddin.
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.