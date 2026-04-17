Winning start in focus as Bangladesh face NZ in ODI series opener

Bangladesh is aiming for a winning start to gain early psychological advantage as they take on New Zealand in the opening match of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.

The match began at 11:00 am, revised from the original 2:30 pm start in line with the government’s energy conservation measures.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz stressed the importance of starting strong. “The first match is very important. A good start can help us carry momentum through the series,” he said at a pre-match press conference Thursday.

Miraz downplayed concerns over the timing change, noting that the team has prepared accordingly.