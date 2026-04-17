Winning start in focus as Bangladesh face NZ in ODI series opener
Bangladesh is aiming for a winning start to gain early psychological advantage as they take on New Zealand in the opening match of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.
The match began at 11:00 am, revised from the original 2:30 pm start in line with the government’s energy conservation measures.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz stressed the importance of starting strong. “The first match is very important. A good start can help us carry momentum through the series,” he said at a pre-match press conference Thursday.
Miraz downplayed concerns over the timing change, noting that the team has prepared accordingly.
“We have trained very well in the last one month and most of the practice sessions were held during the day. So I don’t think the change of time will have any negative impact on us,” he added.
Highlighting team spirit, the skipper said Bangladesh are highly motivated.
“The team bonding has been excellent. Everyone is desperate to put on a good performance and contribute. I think the players are well motivated to win the series,” he said.
Despite New Zealand missing several first-choice players, Miraz cautioned against complacency.
“There is nothing like a first-choice or second-best team. It’s a national side and everyone takes pride in representing their country. New Zealand are traditionally very disciplined and know how to win games. We have to be very careful and deliver our best performance.”
New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, are also targeting a series victory despite fielding a relatively inexperienced squad. “We’ve come here to win the series. That’s the main target,” Latham said.
“We have some players with less experience in these conditions, but the more exposure they get in places like Bangladesh, the better it will be for us. If we keep learning and improving from game to game, we can give ourselves a chance towards the end of the series,” he added.
Latham added that senior players will play a key role in guiding the younger members.
“When you have a less experienced team, it’s important for those who have played in these conditions to share their knowledge. Preparation is key, but once the game starts, it’s about adapting and executing what’s in front of you,” he added.
New Zealand won their last ODI series in Bangladesh 2-1 in 2023, which was their first series win in the country since 2013, underlining their ability to challenge the hosts even in familiar conditions.
Overall, the two sides have met 46 times in ODIs, with New Zealand winning 34 matches and Bangladesh 11, while one match ended without a result.
Squad:
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Liton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (Captain), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly , Jayden Lennox, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.